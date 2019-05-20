Lunyr (LUN) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 19th. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and $314,399.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00029657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BigONE, Liqui and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00361945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00793021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00142528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004648 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Binance, Gate.io, Upbit, HitBTC, BigONE, Bittrex, YoBit, Huobi and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

