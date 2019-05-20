LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $134,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6,774.4% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 226,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after buying an additional 223,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,611,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 74,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.08, for a total value of $7,200,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James E. Evans sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $793,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,616,933.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,642 shares of company stock worth $36,162,192. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $99.00 on Monday. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/lsv-asset-management-boosts-position-in-american-financial-group-inc-afg.html.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.