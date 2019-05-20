LSC Communications (LKSD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSC Communications, Inc. provides traditional and digital print, print-related services and office products which serves publishers, merchandisers and retailers. The Company’s service offering includes e-services, warehousing and fulfillment and supply chain management. LSC Communications, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get LSC Communications alerts:

NYSE:LKSD opened at $5.45 on Thursday. LSC Communications has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $182.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.39.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSC Communications will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LSC Communications by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in LSC Communications by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LSC Communications by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LSC Communications by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 450,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 150,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LSC Communications by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSC Communications (LKSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSC Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSC Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.