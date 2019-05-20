Loopring Hits Market Cap of $57.39 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, OKEx and AirSwap. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $57.39 million and $10.74 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00365350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012743 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00787202 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00151212 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004469 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 895,408,938 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Gate.io, OKEx, Upbit, Tokenomy, AirSwap, CoinExchange, YoBit, IDEX, Bitbns, Binance, DragonEX, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Bittrex, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

