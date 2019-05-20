Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $6.16 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.16 or 0.00078824 BTC on exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $23.78 million and $1.70 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.01155162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001500 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001369 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

