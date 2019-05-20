Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Babcock International Group (BAB)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 778.75 ($10.18).

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 516.80 ($6.75) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 471.90 ($6.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 868 ($11.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

