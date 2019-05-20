Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Guggenheim downgraded Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.
Shares of LEXEA opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile
Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides travel and non-travel advertisers access to a potential source of incremental traffic and transactions through its various media and advertising offerings on its websites.
See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.