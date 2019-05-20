Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Guggenheim downgraded Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of LEXEA opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides travel and non-travel advertisers access to a potential source of incremental traffic and transactions through its various media and advertising offerings on its websites.

