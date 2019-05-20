Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 12,845 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $109,310.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OCSI traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,196. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $250.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 12,845 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/leonard-m-tannenbaum-sells-12845-shares-of-oaktree-strategic-income-co-ocsi-stock.html.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.