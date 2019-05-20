Lennar Co. (LEN) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 5,332.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,346,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,266,802 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $115,281,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $105,318,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,588,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,336,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 608,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,826,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $53.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $978,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.91 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

