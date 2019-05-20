Leisure Capital Management Has $985,000 Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in United Continental were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 6.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,749,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,915,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,740,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 23.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $81.50 on Monday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $67.93 and a 1-year high of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.99.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. United Continental had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other United Continental news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,320.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie set a $111.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

