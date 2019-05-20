Leisure Capital Management Has $525,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,504,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,469,000 after acquiring an additional 406,610 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,814,000 after acquiring an additional 54,003 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $9,167,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $247,533.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $90.54 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

