Legg Mason Inc (LM) CAO Ursula Schliessler Sells 3,608 Shares

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) CAO Ursula Schliessler sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $129,996.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,644.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LM opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77. Legg Mason Inc has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.24 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Legg Mason’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LM. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Legg Mason and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Legg Mason to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Legg Mason by 805.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Legg Mason in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Legg Mason by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 492,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after buying an additional 291,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Legg Mason by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,660,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,880,000 after buying an additional 198,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

