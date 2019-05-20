Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,779 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of FedEx by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,193 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of FedEx by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $169.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.94 and a 1-year high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $525,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total transaction of $4,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,650 shares of company stock valued at $34,751,470. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

