Lazydays (LAZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Lazydays alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities set a $11.00 price target on Lazydays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $70,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 434,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazydays (LAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.