LATOKEN 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.15 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Kucoin and OKEx. LATOKEN has a market cap of $52.55 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00368365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00791111 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00151799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004695 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN launched on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,604,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OKEx, COSS, Kucoin, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.