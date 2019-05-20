Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 70.8% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 410 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 607 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 450,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.