Lantheus (LNTH) versus ImmuCell (ICCC) Head to Head Analysis

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lantheus and ImmuCell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus $343.37 million 2.74 $40.51 million $0.94 25.80 ImmuCell $10.99 million 4.10 -$2.32 million N/A N/A

Lantheus has higher revenue and earnings than ImmuCell.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lantheus and ImmuCell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantheus 0 1 1 0 2.50 ImmuCell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lantheus currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.46%. Given Lantheus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lantheus is more favorable than ImmuCell.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of Lantheus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Lantheus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of ImmuCell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lantheus and ImmuCell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus 12.17% 59.57% 8.85% ImmuCell -15.62% -5.71% -4.00%

Risk and Volatility

Lantheus has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lantheus beats ImmuCell on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures. The company also offers Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function, and to image cerebral blood flow; Neurolite, an injectable to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable technetium-labeled imaging agent used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Cobalt (Co 57), a non-pharmaceutical radiochemical used in the manufacture of sources for the calibration and maintenance of single-photon emission computed tomography imaging cameras. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium TI 201, which is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67 that is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; and LMI 1195 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment follow-up of neuroendocrine tumors. The company sells its products to radiopharmacies, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics, and group practices. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. It also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic. In addition, the company is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and offers Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products through animal health distributors. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

