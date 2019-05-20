Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 25.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,420,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 286,852 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,952,000 after acquiring an additional 150,529 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after acquiring an additional 113,157 shares during the period. 53.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $816.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

