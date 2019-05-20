La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Shares Bought by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 213.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,922 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 63,657.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 901.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

LJPC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.87. 10,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,202. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $166.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.14. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 337.55% and a negative net margin of 1,324.04%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LJPC shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/la-jolla-pharmaceutical-ljpc-shares-bought-by-spark-investment-management-llc.html.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC).

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.