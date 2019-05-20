Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on KLIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

