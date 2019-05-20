Koss Co. (KOSS) Director Steven A. Leveen Purchases 5,000 Shares

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Director Steven A. Leveen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KOSS traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.09. 1,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,234. Koss Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,896 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Koss worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

