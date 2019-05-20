Knuff & Co LLC Invests $33,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 526.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,705,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $198,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $993,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764,162 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $107,975,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $100,182,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2,525.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,046,540 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,602 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $33.22 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $349,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

