Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Position Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,850.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.23. 1,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,674. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.50%.

In other news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 7,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,562.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

