Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIN shares. Aegis started coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.41. 77,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,743,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,841,000 after purchasing an additional 741,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 504,246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 123,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

