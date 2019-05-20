Keyera (KEY) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KEY. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cormark dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. AltaCorp Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keyera has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.75.

KEY opened at C$33.99 on Thursday. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$24.05 and a 52-week high of C$38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.78999991296226 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.05%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

