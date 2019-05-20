Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give zooplus (ZO1) a €75.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €115.00 ($133.72).

zooplus stock opened at €104.40 ($121.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $745.70 million and a PE ratio of -353.90. zooplus has a 12-month low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 12-month high of €192.60 ($223.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

