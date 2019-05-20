Kenneth Hoberman Sells 25,817 Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) Stock

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 25,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $368,408.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Hoberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 25,101 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $278,872.11.

On Thursday, March 7th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 2,995 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $34,023.20.

On Monday, February 25th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 10,557 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $127,211.85.

Shares of STML opened at $14.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $635.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.20. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $33.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,614,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 3,363.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,363,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,590 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $10,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,740,000 after acquiring an additional 638,250 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $5,822,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

