Keller Group (KLR) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on the stock.

KLR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Keller Group to an add rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Keller Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 872.33 ($11.40).

Keller Group stock opened at GBX 727 ($9.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.15. Keller Group has a 12 month low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,132 ($14.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $523.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.90 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. Keller Group’s payout ratio is -1.75%.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

