Keith S. Rainwater Sells 548 Shares of South State Corp (SSB) Stock

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 548 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $40,332.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $397,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

South State stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. South State Corp has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.25.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. South State had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that South State Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. South State’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of South State during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

