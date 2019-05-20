KB Home (KBH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KBH. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered KB Home from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.67 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded KB Home from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.92.

NYSE:KBH opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.56 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 68,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,782,725.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,969,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $270,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 983,838 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,439,000 after acquiring an additional 90,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,050,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,483,000 after buying an additional 198,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in KB Home by 26.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,435,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,042,000 after buying an additional 725,553 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KB Home by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,872,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

