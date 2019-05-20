JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades INFORMA PLC/S (IFJPY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $19.99 on Friday. INFORMA PLC/S has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

About INFORMA PLC/S

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

