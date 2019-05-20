JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades INFORMA PLC/S (IFJPY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $19.99 on Friday. INFORMA PLC/S has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $23.25.
About INFORMA PLC/S
