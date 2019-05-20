Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 573,399 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 67.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 573,399 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPX shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $23.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

Shares of WPX opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.31. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.79 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

