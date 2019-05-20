Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,811 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 460.0% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 55,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,607,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,303,852.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $117,112.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,457 shares of company stock valued at $16,327,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $81.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

