iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Shares Sold by Lattice Strategies LLC

Lattice Strategies LLC decreased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up about 0.7% of Lattice Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lattice Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of PFF opened at $36.52 on Monday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $38.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

