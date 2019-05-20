iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

IWM stock opened at $152.84 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

