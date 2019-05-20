iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $152.84 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $125.81 and a 1 year high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

