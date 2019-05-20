iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Position Trimmed by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 70,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,590,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,101,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.41. 661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,793. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $112.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

