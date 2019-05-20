iShares MBS ETF (MBB) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,238,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,347,000 after acquiring an additional 166,178 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,859,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $106.28 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.75 and a fifty-two week high of $106.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares MBS ETF (MBB) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/ishares-mbs-etf-mbb-holdings-raised-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.