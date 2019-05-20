InVitae Corp (NVTA) Stake Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 377.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 61,528 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in InVitae were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in InVitae by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InVitae by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in InVitae by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in InVitae by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,885,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after acquiring an additional 292,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InVitae by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InVitae alerts:

NVTA stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.20. InVitae Corp has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 81.52% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on InVitae from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on InVitae in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on InVitae from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of InVitae in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other InVitae news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $87,458.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,307 shares of company stock worth $918,381 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/invitae-corp-nvta-stake-boosted-by-bank-of-montreal-can.html.

InVitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.