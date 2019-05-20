Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,666 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 145,567 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 29.4% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,056,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 239,759 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.89. 19,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,508. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $59,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen R. Byrnes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,100 shares of company stock worth $3,747,423 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

