Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

NYSEARCA PZT traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,637. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

