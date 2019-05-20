Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.
NYSEARCA PZT traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,637. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $25.05.
About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
