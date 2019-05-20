Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (BSAE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0822 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSAE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.27. 1,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499. Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

