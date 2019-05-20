Intuit (INTU) Price Target Lowered to $239.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $239.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.26.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU opened at $245.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Intuit has a 1-year low of $182.61 and a 1-year high of $272.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 12,176 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $3,053,010.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,385.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total transaction of $228,073.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,609 shares of company stock worth $22,757,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 17,362.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 20,211,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $422,227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,986,545,000 after buying an additional 1,457,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,557,000 after buying an additional 930,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 26,041.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 901,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 898,414 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.