Intermediate Capital Group (ICP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ICP. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,430 ($18.69) target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,400.20 ($18.30).

LON ICP opened at GBX 1,209 ($15.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19. Intermediate Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 899 ($11.75) and a one year high of GBX 1,226 ($16.02).

In other news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan acquired 12,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,025 ($13.39) per share, with a total value of £123,000 ($160,721.29).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

