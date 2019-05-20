Intel Corp lowered its position in Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763,841 shares during the quarter. Reebonz accounts for approximately 0.9% of Intel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Intel Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Reebonz worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Reebonz in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get Reebonz alerts:

NASDAQ:RBZ opened at $5.91 on Monday. Reebonz Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.52.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/intel-corp-has-2-99-million-stake-in-reebonz-holding-ltd-rbz.html.

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Reebonz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reebonz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.