Insider Selling: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) CFO Sells 56,835 Shares of Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) CFO Mark T. Lammas sold 56,835 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,956,260.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,257 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,365.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE HPP opened at $34.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $197.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.68%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 104,840 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 28.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,521,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,889,000 after acquiring an additional 255,210 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Sandler O’Neill raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

