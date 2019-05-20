Insider Selling: Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) CFO Sells 4,898 Shares of Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CFO Christopher Harms sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $173,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Harms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Christopher Harms sold 6,239 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $258,356.99.

On Monday, March 11th, Christopher Harms sold 5,182 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $219,975.90.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Christopher Harms sold 5,182 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $200,284.30.

Forescout Technologies stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.32. Forescout Technologies Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSCT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 246.7% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,087,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,409,000 after buying an additional 2,197,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 119.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,785,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,632,000 after buying an additional 2,061,466 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 214,871 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,295,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,153,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

