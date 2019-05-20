Insider Buying: Community Health Systems (CYH) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Director James S. Ely III purchased 50,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,320 shares in the company, valued at $443,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.28. 1,228,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,327. The company has a market capitalization of $375.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.52. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $4.00 price target on Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Community Health Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,942 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,817,000 after acquiring an additional 987,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Community Health Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,219,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,817,000 after acquiring an additional 957,865 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

