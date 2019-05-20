Insider Buying: Chemours Co (CC) SVP Purchases 6,500 Shares of Stock

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) SVP Susan M. Kelliher acquired 6,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $149,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,521. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Chemours had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CC. ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,912,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $925,757,000 after purchasing an additional 479,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,119,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 9,696,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,624,000 after purchasing an additional 275,677 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 19.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,695,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,306,000 after purchasing an additional 613,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,146,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 860,666 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

