Insider Buying: Air Partner plc (AIR) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) insider Edmond Warner acquired 25,000 shares of Air Partner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($30,053.57).

Edmond Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Edmond Warner acquired 25,000 shares of Air Partner stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($30,053.57).

Shares of AIR opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.20) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94. Air Partner plc has a 12 month low of GBX 71.40 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 129 ($1.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Air Partner’s previous dividend of $1.75. Air Partner’s payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Air Partner

Air Partner plc provides aviation charter, consulting, and training services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting & Training. The company provides commercial jet charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; and private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for business and leisure corporates, high net worth individuals, and governments.

